Guernsey-Jersey air bridge being considered by both islands’ governments

Travel between Guernsey and Jersey, without the need to quarantine on arrival, is being considered by both islands’ governments.

The idea of an ‘air bridge’ is being discussed by officials, as part of an attempt to boost tourism across the Channel Islands.

It following a similar ‘air bridge’ agreement between Guernsey and the Isle of Man last summer.

Jersey’s Deputy Chief Minister says he thinks it would be popular with islanders looking to take a break closer to home.

Officers from both islands have been having very positive discussions. The political will is there on both sides - if it can be achieved, we'd very much like to do it. I think it would provide a really good opportunity for islanders from both islands to get off and visit the other island. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister

A spokesperson for the States of Guernsey told ITV News that if it can be done safely they would be “open to the idea”.

Talks are continuing, and come ahead of ministers in Jersey meeting next week to discuss changes to the island’s current border restrictions which see all arrivals isolate for at least 11 days.

They have confirmed there will be no changes before the end of March, and that a return to something like last year’s traffic light system of rating countries red, amber and green based on the prevalence of coronavirus cases in countries and regions.

The use of so-called vaccination passports and immunity certificates is also being considered.