Guernsey's Dr Nicola Brink on a year of Covid in the Channel Islands

Having previously held a fairly behind-the-scenes role, Dr Nicola Brink has become a household name in the last year.

As Director of Public Health for Guernsey, she continues to play a key role in the decision making and communication around coronavirus and the subsequent restrictions.

Now, a year on since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the Channel Islands, she talks to ITV Channel TV about everything from how the pandemic has impacted us, to receiving an MBE for her work.

Pride of Guernsey footage courtesy of Orchard PR and Guernsey Press.