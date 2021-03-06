Having different vaccine for first and second dose deemed safe by Jersey medics

Some islanders in Jersey could receive a Covid vaccine from a different manufacturer for their second dose.

A review into the vaccination programme has concluded that it is "reasonable and safe" to use a different type of vaccine when the same type as the first dose is unavailable or not suitable.

The policy largely applies to those who were vaccinated in the early stages, and would have therefore received the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine cannot be transported from one location to another once it is diluted and ready for use, which makes the AstraZeneca vaccine a more practical solution when vaccination teams are out delivering vaccine in islanders’ homes. Having the option to give the AstraZeneca vaccine as an alternative second dose will provide much more flexibility. Becky Sherrington, Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Lead

The recommendation has been made by Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, Chief Pharmacist, Paul McCabe, and Associate Medical Director, Dr Adrian Noon, and it has also been endorsed by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).