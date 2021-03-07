Deputy suspended from The Guernsey Party over social media comments

A Guernsey Deputy has been suspended from his party due to comments he made on social media.

It was announced earlier this week that Deputy Chris Le Tissier, who was newly elected in October, was being investigated after referring himself to the island's Code of Conduct panel.Now, The Guernsey Party has revealed he faces a six month ban, and will also receive social media training.

He has also been asked him to "recuse himself from all meetings in the interim".