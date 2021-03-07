Government handling of exams branded 'inept' by Guernsey's former Chief Minister

Guernsey's former Chief Minister has labelled the government's handling of international exams as "breathtakingly inept".

Deputy Gavin St Pier's comments come after it was announced yesterday (6 March) that these will in fact go ahead this year, despite students already being told they had been cancelled.

A further press release sent a matter of hours later saw a U-turn on this decision.

Approximately 60% of students at the Sixth Form Centre take some form of international qualification, including A-Levels in media and IGCSEs in PE, DT and Latin.

Deputy St Pier has written to the Committee calling for more clarity around the decision.

Personally I would counsel that if you cannot guarantee the exams will be going ahead, you cannot leave any further uncertainty at this very late stage and have little choice but to reaffirm the original decision advised to students that the exams would not be going aheaad. Deputy Gavin St Pier, Guernsey's former Chief Minister

The committee has since apologised to students for any upset caused, saying "we believe it should have been cascaded directly to students via their schools".