Guernsey's Education President apologises for confusion around exams
The President of Guernsey's Education Committee has apologised for confusion around exams, which overshadowed some students' return to the classroom. On Saturday 6 March, the Committee announced that exams would be going ahead - only for the decision to be reversed the next day.
Today (Monday 8 March) the Committee has confirmed its final decision: students in Guernsey will not sit international exams this year.
Guernsey's former Chief Minister labelled the government's handling of international exams as "breathtakingly inept".
Deputy Dudley-Owen says it has been "really difficult" and an "evolving" and "highly unusual" situation. She reminded islanders that "we're in a pandemic".
It was always going to be controversial because there are going to be some students who wanted to take exams and others who didn't feel prepared... We were very pleased to take it back to the committee and to meet and to review as needed and that's what's happened. We've been agile and fleet of foot on that. We've heard the concerns, we've listened and we've taken action.