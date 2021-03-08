Guernsey's Education President apologises for confusion around exams

The President of Guernsey's Education Committee has apologised for confusion around exams, which overshadowed some students' return to the classroom. On Saturday 6 March, the Committee announced that exams would be going ahead - only for the decision to be reversed the next day.

Today (Monday 8 March) the Committee has confirmed its final decision: students in Guernsey will not sit international exams this year.

Guernsey's former Chief Minister labelled the government's handling of international exams as "breathtakingly inept".

Deputy Dudley-Owen says it has been "really difficult" and an "evolving" and "highly unusual" situation. She reminded islanders that "we're in a pandemic".