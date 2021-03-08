How community spirit got us through a global pandemic
They say the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns brought out the best and the worst in people, but we want to concentrate on the best.
In the last year, we've covered a lot of stories of showing your kindness to each other and those in need - here are just some of them.
Meals on wheels
Within days of the first confirmed cases, people started rallying around delivering meals on wheels and supplies to those who are vulnerable and shielding.
Rainbows
These became the symbol of community and hope. They cropped up in all shapes and sizes through the islands.
Doorstep disco
People started getting creative in providing entertainment while keeping within the social distancing rules - a doorstep disco in Jersey was a great example of this.
Clap for Carers
Thursdays changed as thousands of people stood outside their houses to clap for carers.
Socially distanced tea party
Sitting two metres apart and shouting a bit louder because quite normal for us by April 2020. Many neighbours joined together for tea parties and other socially distanced events.
Cards and letters
These became a personal way of keeping in touch when face-to-face contact wasn't possible. They put smiles on the faces of many care home residents, as well as 94-year-old widower Don Dolbel, who said he didn't know there was so much kindness about.
Liberation Day
Although it looked a little different during a pandemic, it didn't stop islanders from celebrating.