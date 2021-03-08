How community spirit got us through a global pandemic

They say the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns brought out the best and the worst in people, but we want to concentrate on the best.

In the last year, we've covered a lot of stories of showing your kindness to each other and those in need - here are just some of them.

Meals on wheels

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Within days of the first confirmed cases, people started rallying around delivering meals on wheels and supplies to those who are vulnerable and shielding.

Rainbows

Credit: Viewer's photo

These became the symbol of community and hope. They cropped up in all shapes and sizes through the islands.

Doorstep disco

Credit: ITV Channel TV

People started getting creative in providing entertainment while keeping within the social distancing rules - a doorstep disco in Jersey was a great example of this.

Clap for Carers

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Thursdays changed as thousands of people stood outside their houses to clap for carers.

Socially distanced tea party

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Sitting two metres apart and shouting a bit louder because quite normal for us by April 2020. Many neighbours joined together for tea parties and other socially distanced events.

Cards and letters

Credit: ITV Channel TV

These became a personal way of keeping in touch when face-to-face contact wasn't possible. They put smiles on the faces of many care home residents, as well as 94-year-old widower Don Dolbel, who said he didn't know there was so much kindness about.

Liberation Day

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Although it looked a little different during a pandemic, it didn't stop islanders from celebrating.