Married women could be taxed individually in Jersey by 2022

Women in Jersey could be taxed independently from January next year.

The island's Treasury Minister will put plans forward to the States to change the laws, in place since 1928, which tie a woman's earnings to her husband's.

Under the current system, opposite-sex married couples are assessed as a single unit and must complete a single tax return, with the husband treated as the 'primary taxpayer'. In same-sex couples or those in civil partnerships, the eldest of the two is usually given this status, regardless of any difference in individual earnings.

Until 2021, only the primary taxpayer was able to manage the household's tax affairs.

The proposed changes would give 700 people in the island who are married or in civil partnerships the option of moving to individual taxation.

Deputy Susie Pinel described the current system as 'archaic', saying islanders wanted a more modern system that reflected modern society.

Our income tax laws and systems were introduced in 1928, and they reflect the customs and practices of that era; when men were considered the head of the household, fewer women worked and same-sex relationships were illegal. In the intervening 93 years, islanders’ lives and family structures have changed. Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Treasury Minister

The proposals will be brought forward in the Autumn and would be effective from 1 January 2022.

The Treasury plans to move all islanders onto Current Year Basis taxation by the end of 2023. The plans could see two thirds of taxpayers in the island pay back their 2019 tax bill over a 20 year period.