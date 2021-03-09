2022 Jersey General Election pushed back to June?

Jersey's next General Election could be delayed to June 2022.

The political body which looks after the rules of elections wants to push it back a month to prevent campaigning by candidates clashing with Liberation Day.

In 2018, when the election was moved from the autumn to the spring, existing politicians were part of the official 9 May ceremony, while new candidates were not - sparking concerns those attending the formalities had an unfair advantage.

Now the Privileges and Procedures Committee is proposing it move to June and a date at least five weeks after Liberation Day.

The Privileges and Procedures Committee Chair says it has "listened to feedback from the public and Parishes regarding the suitability of mid-May" as the General Election day.

The impact of Easter, the May Bank Holiday and, of course, Liberation Day made the election period particularly difficult in 2018 on a practical level, and the Committee suggests that a shift to June will not only provide for an uninterrupted 5 week run between nomination night and election day, but will allow for there to be a discreet proroguing period. Deputy Carina Alves, Chair, Jersey's Privileges and Procedures Committee

The suggestion will be debated and voted on by all politicians when they meet at the end of April.