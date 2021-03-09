Attempt to delay '£90-£130 million' Jersey Government HQ

Plans to build a new government headquarters in St Helier could be delayed.

A group of politicians wants time to scrutinise the proposals to demolish Cyril Le Marquand House and construct a new HQ on the site.

ITV News understand the project could cost between £90 million and £130 million.

The proposal is for private company Dandara to be given a 99 year lease to develop on the site, with the government leasing the building for 25 years, with an option to buy it outright during the first three years.

The Infrastructure Minister presented his formal plans on 22 December with a 15-day notice period.

Now the Scrutiny Liaison Committee says that is not enough notice to properly look into the arrangement when so much information is still not in the public domain.

It wants the decision pushed back to June.

The decision making requires an independent review as the detail has not been assessed and the government has therefore not been held to account. Due to commercial sensitivities only certain information can be provided to the public and without scrutiny this provides no assurances that Government has been effective or accountable to its actions to the Public to which it serves. Scrutiny Liaison Committee

The government has warned any delay to go ahead will cost £1 million per month.

The government vacated Cyril Le Marquand House in 2018 and moved to rented offices in Broad Street.

The plan is to reduce the public sector's number of office buildings from 21 to six, which the Chief Minister says will create annual operational savings of £7 million per year.