The current lockdown in Guernsey has been "more difficult" for people's mental health than the first lockdown last year, the island's Chief Minister has told ITV Channel.

Guernsey was put into lockdown at midday on the 23 January after four cases of unexplained community transmission were discovered the previous evening.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache says there was no way to prepare islanders because they had to make rapid changes.

If we hadn't taken the steps we did we could have had another five or six hundred cases. The virus was going through people like a knife through butter. I think in a way this lockdown has been more difficult on people's mental health than the first. The team prepared them as well they could last time. We couldn't prepare them this time because we had no foreknowledge this was going to happen. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey Chief Minister

Credit: ITV Channel TV

As part of ITV Channel's coverage which reflects on the first year of Covid-19 in the Channel Islands, Guernsey's former and current Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache and Deputy Gavin St. Pier sat down for an exclusive interview with Hamish Auskerry.

They discussed rivalry, the decision-making process, the support of Dr Brink and their gratitude to the communities within the Bailiwick of Guernsey.