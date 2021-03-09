Gym owners in Jersey welcome plans to reopen next week

Gym owners in Jersey have welcomed the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

They will reopen next Monday after being closed since the beginning of December.

From March 15th swimming pools will also reopen, and from April 12th close contact sports, like martial arts and rugby will be able to take place both indoors and outdoors.

It is the news many in the industry have been hoping for.

We've been given a date finally so it's actually something to prepare for to look forward to and we can actually tell our clients, 15th March, we're going to open. We'll be back. Lucy O'Sullivan Association of Health and Fitness, Jersey

Monday 15 March

Indoors sport can resume, including gyms and swimming pools

Household gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed

Soft play for up to 10 children can resume

Singing and playing brass and woodwind instruments indoors in groups of up to 10 is allowed

Monday 12 April

Hospitality venues can serve alcohol without a meal at tables

Outdoor gatherings will increase to 20 people max

Close contact indoor and outdoor sports can resume

Up to 40 spectators are allowed at outdoor sports

A partial return to working in workplaces will resume for those currently working from home

Monday 10 May

Indoor gathering maximum size increased to 20

Saunas and jacuzzis reopen

Wedding parties and wakes of up to 40 people allowed

Indoor singing and brass/woodwind groups increased to 20, with an audience of up to 40

Physical distancing law ends, but guidance will continue

Working from home guidance ends

Monday 14 June

Nightclubs, theatres, auditoriums and cinemas reopen

Live music permitted