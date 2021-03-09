Gym owners in Jersey welcome plans to reopen next week
Gym owners in Jersey have welcomed the government's roadmap out of lockdown.
They will reopen next Monday after being closed since the beginning of December.
From March 15th swimming pools will also reopen, and from April 12th close contact sports, like martial arts and rugby will be able to take place both indoors and outdoors.
It is the news many in the industry have been hoping for.
We've been given a date finally so it's actually something to prepare for to look forward to and we can actually tell our clients, 15th March, we're going to open. We'll be back.
Monday 15 March
Indoors sport can resume, including gyms and swimming pools
Household gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed
Soft play for up to 10 children can resume
Singing and playing brass and woodwind instruments indoors in groups of up to 10 is allowed
Monday 12 April
Hospitality venues can serve alcohol without a meal at tables
Outdoor gatherings will increase to 20 people max
Close contact indoor and outdoor sports can resume
Up to 40 spectators are allowed at outdoor sports
A partial return to working in workplaces will resume for those currently working from home
Monday 10 May
Indoor gathering maximum size increased to 20
Saunas and jacuzzis reopen
Wedding parties and wakes of up to 40 people allowed
Indoor singing and brass/woodwind groups increased to 20, with an audience of up to 40
Physical distancing law ends, but guidance will continue
Working from home guidance ends
Monday 14 June
Nightclubs, theatres, auditoriums and cinemas reopen
Live music permitted
Larger events can resume subject to a risk assessment
