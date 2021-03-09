A Jersey politician is facing criticism for comments on social media aimed at Oprah Winfrey, following her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Deputy Lindsay Ash, who is Assistant Home Affairs and Assistant Treasury Minister, tweeted to say the American talk show host looked like English footballer Ian Wright "dressed up as Mrs Doubtfire".

He has been accused of racism and misogyny - however Deputy Ash insists that is not how it was meant to be taken.

If I offended people because they felt it slightly mean to take the mickey out of somebody's looks and the way they've appeared, I'll accept that and I'm sorry if they found that offensive. If however you are accusing me of racism or misogynism and things that weren't being put on there, that's complete rubbish. Deputy Lindsay Ash, St Clement

The comment came on International Women's Day, something a Black Lives Matter campaigner says is "highly problematic".

If there's an understanding of the racial history and racial connotations that go with this I would like to think that Deputy Ash would never have said the things he said - if he'd been more educated. Jade Ecobichon-Gray

