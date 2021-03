A Jersey entrepreneur has appeared in the Magistrates Court today (9 March) charged with conspiring to defraud a motor insurance company.

Gary Whipp, who is the CEO of Newtel, appeared alongside his colleague, Sabri Mokrani, who is facing the same charge.

The court deemed the case was so serious that it has to be dealt with by the Royal Court.A committal hearing has been scheduled for 20 April 2021.