Jersey's Football Association has written to the island's government asking them to increase the number of people who can attend an outdoor sporting event.

Currently the maximum number you can have is 35 which is putting strain on some sports.

Jersey's Jackson's Premiership season resumes tonight (March 9th) but because of the current rules the JFA are only able to provide one match official meaning clubs may have to use their substitutes as linesmen.

I've written to government asking if they would reconsider the gathering sizes and they've said hopefully we'll hear something back this week. It would be great to hear some positive news on that front because we know the number 35 is restrictive. David Kennedy, JFA Chief Executive

These views are echoed by Jersey Sport. They would also like to see the numbers increased before they're scheduled to next month.