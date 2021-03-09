Jersey Football Association ask island's government to increase outdoor sport gathering numbers
Jersey's Football Association has written to the island's government asking them to increase the number of people who can attend an outdoor sporting event.
Currently the maximum number you can have is 35 which is putting strain on some sports.
Jersey's Jackson's Premiership season resumes tonight (March 9th) but because of the current rules the JFA are only able to provide one match official meaning clubs may have to use their substitutes as linesmen.
I've written to government asking if they would reconsider the gathering sizes and they've said hopefully we'll hear something back this week. It would be great to hear some positive news on that front because we know the number 35 is restrictive.
These views are echoed by Jersey Sport. They would also like to see the numbers increased before they're scheduled to next month.
I'm not quite sure why the number 35 is here. It's an odd number. Our preference and the feedback we've had from sport is can we at least get back to 40 plus the ten which is what we had outdoors last time. It's well understood, it's what we had through most of 2020 and it largely worked.