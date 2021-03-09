Social distancing has been scrapped and gatherings on restrictions are no longer in place in Alderney.

The island has joined Sark in suspending all on-island lockdown measures as part of stage three of the Bailiwick's lockdown exit strategy.

It comes just a week after they moved into stage two.

Masks will no longer be mandatory and all businesses will be able to return to full trading.

Travel restrictions are still in place with inbound travellers subject to fourteen days of self-isolation.