Plans to centralise Jersey's government services and put them online, have gone £30 million over budget. ITV News understands the cost for the project was meant to be £28 million, with a budget of £40 million in the Government Plan. However, in a briefing earlier today, Chief Operating Officer of the States of Jersey, John Quinn revealed that the project will now cost more than double the estimate - which has been revised to £63 million.

The idea is that a 'digital back office' will be created to streamline and centralise government services, including procurement, billing and stock management.

£25 million On contracts that have been signed with suppliers of technology and business services

£6 million Is a contingency the Government is hoping not to spend.

The bulk of the additional costs is the internal cost of government staff being used for this programme, to avoid becoming too reliant on suppliers. At its peak approximately 100 people's jobs will have to be backfilled, as they are re-deployed to work on this programme. The States Chief Operating Officer says the original estimates were unrealistic.

This is not a programme that is overspending, because we have gone back and we've re-done the business case and we've given the politicians the opportunity to challenge us the very thing that you just asked, is this value for money? Are there other options, and the answer is, this is the best way forward. John Quinn, Chief Operating Officer, Government of Jersey

Deputy Wickenden, who led the e-gov programme which set out to deliver the foundations of a streamlined digital system, says this is just a continuation of the work he started. The money for it will come mostly form the government plan, although they have been allocated an additional sum of nearly £8 million for this year already, from existing capital programmes. The department will then have to re-apply in the next government plan for money to be able to deliver the project.

Within the government plan we only ever agree one year, and we tick the box for three years after that, but it can change, so we will go and ask for the money in the next government plan and the next government plan and we'll have to make the case for the need and the requirement within that, and have to get the Assembly to agree it otherwise we won't get the money going forward. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Jersey's Assistant Chief Minister

Work on the new system is expected to start later this year, but will take a few years to deliver. It is hoped to be complete by 2024.