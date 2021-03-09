Public Health Guernsey urge symptomatic islanders to come forward for testing

People in Guernsey are being urged to keep an eye on any symptoms they may experience over the coming weeks.

Public Health says they have seen a reduction in the number of symptomatic people coming forward for Covid-19 tests - but it is extremely important for anybody with symptoms, however mild, to book a test.

It is extremely important that Islanders come forward for testing no matter how mild their symptoms might be. People mustn’t feel they are making a fuss or making work for the testing team by getting a test for mild symptoms —that’s what the teams are there for. Jenny Cataroche, Head of Health Intelligence

The following symptoms should look out for include:

Tiredness, new and severe fatigue (recent onset)

Aches and pains, new muscle ache for no obvious reason (recent onset)

Headache (sinus pain, pain around eyes)

Conjunctivitis (itchy, watery, painful or pink eye(s)

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Fever (high temperature, rigors, chills, can’t get warm)

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Dry cough (Continuous new cough)

Diarrhoea

Children and Over 80s – loose stool, mild fever, not themselves with a cough presenting later

A rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes (seek urgent medical advice)

Chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, chest tightness (phone the emergency services on 999)

Loss of speech or movement (phone the emergency services on 999)

Anybody who does experience any symptoms should contact the Clinical Helpline by calling 01481 756938 or 01481 756969 and must stay home and isolate from other members of the household.