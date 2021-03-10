A leading anti-racism campaigner in Jersey has criticised tweets made by a politician which she say fuel racism in the island.

Deputy Ash's comments followed the broadcast of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Miss Ecobichon-Gray took part in the Black Lives Matter protests in Jersey last summer to raise awareness of the issues facing members of the black community.

She now says Deputy Ash's refusal to delete the tweet, or accept that it is offensive, shows a level of racial ignorance.

In an interview with ITV News, she explains why she considers it inappropriate for such comments to come from someone who is part of the Government of Jersey.

The campaigner also believes the row over the tweets perpetuates negative stereotypes that black women are overtly hostile and aggressive.