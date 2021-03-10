Exclusive: Jersey politician asks 'Was I denied promotion because I’m pregnant?'

A Jersey politician fears she missed out on promotion to a vacant Assistant Minister role in government because she is pregnant.Speaking exclusively to ITV News, Deputy Jess Perchard says she was rejected for a vacant Assistant Education Minister position after showing an interest, and was offered no interview or clear explanation for the decision.The Education Minister, Deputy Jeremy Maçon, has refused to comment on whether her pregnancy was a factor, adding his choice of Assistant Ministers is based on their existing expertise.

I am definitely asking myself several questions. Is it because I am female? Is it because I am young and female? Is it because I am pregnant, young and female? Is it because I am smart and female? All of those packages if you like do cause women issues when it comes to progression in work. Deputy Jess Perchard, St. Saviour No. 3

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Deputy Perchard says she is left with more questions than answers: "Is it because? Is it because? Rather than knowing well I didn't tick that box. It's frustrating."Deputy Perchard, who represents St Saviour No. 3 district and is an Assistant Environment Minister, wrote to the Education Minister on 10 February to express an interest in the Assistant Education Minister role.

She highlighted her previous job as a secondary school teacher and the degree in Education she gained at Cambridge as well as specific areas where she thought she would be an asset.

On the 1 March - the day Deputy Jeremy Maçon announced Deputies Scott Wickenden and Trevor Pointon would instead be his assistants, he sent a short reply saying he was looking for a "generalist". Deputy Perchard then replied asking for feedback on why she was rejected, but never heard back.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Deputy Perchard says a reason for speaking out is to highlight the lack of formal structures for politicians when applying for roles, whereas such systems may be in place for ordinary employees.

She also believes speaking out during the week of International Women’s Day and at a time efforts are underway to improve diversity in Jersey’s parliament are important.

She says that whilst she is on maternity leave, the government could "provide a proxy in the interim or someone else will step up and act in that role" but that basic structure "doesn't exist in politics".

Why would you appoint someone who's about to disappear for six months? The answer is in any other organisation there would be mechanisms in place to deal with that. We don't have those mechanisms so instead of saying we're going to appoint you, and we'll appoint you formally in September, which is something I suggested anyway as part of my expression of interest. Deputy Jess Perchard, St. Saviour No. 3

Credit: ITV Channel TV

In a statement to ITV News, Deputy Maçon chose not to respond to a specific question of whether Deputy Perchard’s pregnancy was a factor.

She [Deputy Perchard] acknowledged that if I was ‘looking for just one Assistant Minister who is a generalist and will not have a particular portfolio, but rather acts as a shadow Minister, or if you wish to delegate a different part of your portfolio, I am clearly not the right candidate. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Education Minister

Deputy Maçon went on to express that he was looking for generalists and that he had "offered to meet the Deputy to discuss any individual workstreams she would like to see progressed."

He says: "As Minister for Children and Education I have a wide-ranging portfolio which requires significant daily political oversight. I have appointed Deputy Pointon with political oversight for CAMHS."