Five Guernsey women who inspire us

As part of our coverage of International Women's Day 2021, we speak to five women from across the globe currently living in Guernsey about what this day means to them.

When there's still a fuss made about the first woman to become Deputy Bailiff, you know there's still a lot of work to be done. Jessica Roland, born in Guernsey, Deputy Bailiff

I'm proudest of supporting a charity called Miale Ya Tumaini. It's for children in Kenya to get a meal a day when their parents can't afford to. It gives me great joy to support them. They are the generation of tomorrow. Cathy Wanyoike, born in Kenya, Membership & Events Executive for Chamber of Commerce

It's important to keep celebrating International Women's Day, to teach the younger generation about the amazing women who have gone through so much to achieve what we have now. Joey Freeman, born in Chile, scientist turned pilates instructor

We are products of the culture, conditioning, media, books and life experiences we live in. In Russia, the culture is much more hierarchical. In Guernsey, I feel there are more opportunities for women to participate equally. Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller, born in Russia, States of Guernsey