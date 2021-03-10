Flotilla of Jersey fishermen stage protest

A flotilla of Jersey fishing boats is crowding into St Helier's harbour this morning in protest. They want the government to ban French boats from catching scallops and whelks in local waters.

At the moment Jersey boats are unable to land those species in France due to new trade restrictions after Brexit.

The UK, and by association Jersey, is now a third country to the EU, so Jersey exporters of shellfish and aquaculture have more forms to fill in and inspections of the stock at the border.

As Jersey's waters are now third country waters and have been downgraded to B classification, any scallops or whelks specifically from Jersey would need to be purified before export.

Jersey's government says it is recruiting more staff to its fisheries department to help deal with the issues.

Ministers insist it is a Brexit issue and that Jersey will have to wait for the trade agreement teething problems to be ironed out. However, Jersey fishermen want immediate action and have planned a demonstration for 8am at Jersey's main harbour.

ITV News understands that it will be peaceful and will not block supply ships into the island, though fishermen say they want to show the government that they mean business.

They claim livelihoods are at stake and more diplomacy and paperwork could take too long.