The Communication, Interaction and Autism base, which supports primary school students in Guernsey, is moving to Forest School from September.

The CIAS aids children and young people with communication and interaction difficulties in the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

The decision was made after an increase in pupil numbers at Amherst Primary, where the CIAS is currently based, which meant more classroom space was needed.

The States of Guernsey says the move to Forest Primary will give children access to the staff there who are experienced in working with children with additional needs.

Children will also have access to the state of the art sensory facilities at Le Rondin.

We are delighted to have found a new home at Forest School. Accommodation at Amherst has become challenging in recent years due to increased pupil numbers at the school and the move provides children and young people with the very best opportunities to be successful. I am very grateful to all the dedicated and skilled staff at Amherst for providing a place for the base over the past years. Nick Hynes, Head of Education Inclusion Services