Herm on track for its most successful tourism year on record

Herm is on track for its most successful tourism year on record. The island's management says it comes after a surge in early bookings. Campsite and self-catering cottages are fully booked in August and hotel reservations are much more popular than the same time last year.

Preparation work is already underway for the season and management are eager to get staffover from the UK.

I feel grateful and appreciative that people want to come back and support us Craig Senior, CEO of Herm

In December hundreds of visitors from the Bailiwick flooded the island over the festive period, with businesses fully booked over Christmas and New Year.

At the time the islands CEO Craig Senior said Herm Island would continue to welcome residents primarily from across the Bailiwick of Guernsey throughout 2021.