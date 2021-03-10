Over the last year it is Channel Islands politicians who have had to make hard and often unpopular decisions. The measures they have imposed have hurt businesses, paralysed travel and curtailed our freedoms.

However, their actions will ultimately have saved hundreds of lives.

The Bailiwicks have handled the pandemic in very different ways. Guernsey went with a hard and fast lockdown while some have accused Jersey of not acting quick enough. Hamish Auskerry sat down with the current Chief Minister, and the former man in charge in Guernsey, to speak to them about what it was like to make those decisions.

Meanwhile Clare Burton spoke to Jersey's Chief Minister to ask him about his political response to the pandemic.

The interviews were filmed as part of ITV Channel TV's special coverage to mark a year since the first case of coronavirus was found here in the Channel Islands.