ITV Channel welcomes Jonathan Wills as new presenter

Meet ITV Channel TV's new presenter - Jonathan Wills.

Jonathan will join the team at Channel in May, and will present the 6pm programme alongside Jess Dunsdon.

He has more than 25 years experience in television news and currently presents ITV News Anglia.

He will replace James Webster who is returning to the UK after two and a half years as presenter.

Jonathan says he is "incredibly excited" to be joining the team.

It's wonderful to be returning to the island I love and I can't wait to get started when I come over in May. To be part of the presenting team with Jess will be a terrific honour and I look forward to bringing the stories of the day to everyone in the Channel Islands at 6. Jonathan Wills

Jonathan is no stranger to the Channel Islands - he holidayed in Alderney as a child and grew up in Jersey, where he regularly visits family and friends.

With my father living in Grouville it's a great chance to come home and I look forward to being actively involved in as many sports as I can, especially cricket with St Ouen Springfield and with a passion for all things musical hopefully there’ll be a chance to have a song or two along the way as well! Jonathan Wills

ITV Channel's Head of News says she is "delighted to be welcoming Jonathan to the team".

He brings enormous experience as a studio and location presenter and live interviewer and we look forward to him bringing his warmth, personality and sense of humour to our flagship programme as co-host alongside Jess Dunsdon. Karen Rankine, ITV Channel's Head of News

Jonathan started his presenting career with Channel One Television and then the BBC in the 1990s later moving to ITV London as Sports Editor and Presenter and then ITV’s Network News.

Jonathan joined ITV News Anglia in 2008, presenting the nightly news in the east of England alongside Becky Jago.