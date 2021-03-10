Jersey politician on why he says controversial tweet is not offensive

Jersey's Assistant Treasury Minister has refused to accept that a tweet he posted comparing Oprah Winfrey to a man in drag might be seen to be offensive.

Deputy Lindsay Ash has apologised to anyone who has taken offence, saying "their sense of humour is different to mine".

The politician is, however, standing by his social media post - which coincided with the broadcast of the American talk show host's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

The original post about Oprah Winfrey was not his own, but he tweeted it after someone sent it to him and he found it "fairly amusing".

Deputy Ash accepts that you "take your chances" when you post these things which could attract criticism, but says "I don't find anything I have posted offensive".

He considers it "completely rubbish" that the post is racist, but accepts people may consider it meant to criticise how Oprah Winfrey looks.

He says this was a "light hearted quip" and believes it is other people who have chosen to bring colour into the matter.

Deputy Ash believes it is unrealistic to expect politicians to set the very highest standards.

Deputy Ash also claims he has had many comments from people who found his post amusing, and says it is a very vocal minority who have criticised the post. He blames what he calls the "new Jersey left" who "bandy words like 'racist' around".