More Aurigny job losses expected

Almost 50 Aurigny employees have lost their jobs in the last 14 months - and a further nine could soon follow. This includes retirements, resignations and contracts not being renewed. It is all part of the airline's bid to make savings - after forecasting losses of £14 million this year - which came as the States of Guernsey announced its latest budget to try and manage the coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2020 the company furloughed 170 staff as the travel industry came to a complete standstill.Aurigny will be returning the last of its ATR 72-500 series aircraft later this year at the end of its lease and this aircraft (G-LERE) has now been retired from the fleet.

This downsize in fleet is an operational efficiency, leaving Aurigny with only one ATR aircraft type (the three ATR 72-600’s).

Aurigny Chief Executive says the "redundancies are regrettable".