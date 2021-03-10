Neolithic remains see plans for 122 flats in Jersey rejected again

Plans to build 122 new homes on the site of the former Gas works in St Helier have been rejected again.

Developers were appealing a decision made in January to refuse the planning permission.

Outline permission had been granted in 2019 and work began to dismantle the former gas chamber.

However during the initial stages of the build, the developers discovered a main sewer, brook and Neolithic archaeology, including a burial site and avenue.

This then afforded the site the same 'grade-one' protection of archaeological importance as Mont Orgueil Castle and La Cotte.

Alongside the Andium Homes flats, Millenium Town Park would have been extended and an underground public car park built. Developers reapplied with a split level car park, to avoid the sewer and waterway, but campaigners raised concerns that it would damage the protected remains.