Progress is being made on Guernsey's anti-discrimination legislation

Progress is being made on Guernsey's new anti-discrimination legislation. The law will defend people from being discriminated against for their race, disability, sexual orientation or religious beliefs as well as anyone who provides care or support for a person with a disability.

The States of Guernsey says legal drafting is now underway and it is hoped that the law will be ready to be voted on in the States Assembly by 2022.

A group has been formed to give feedback to the Committee for Employment & Social Security on the plans for implementing the new law.

The first meeting was held in February with representatives from business, private schools, hospitality, employment law, and landlords as well as people who represent those who will be protected under the law.

It focused on what training and information the community will need before the laws are introduced.

The States says training will be provided later this year and next year before the law is implemented later in 2022.