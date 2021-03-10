Thousands of extra doses for Guernsey's vaccine effort

Guernsey has been provided with 5,000 extra coronavirus vaccines after a special shipment was accepted.

The Community Vaccination Centre (CVC) at Beau Sejour could expand capacity to seven days a week to handle the increase in doses.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink confirmed at the latest coronavirus briefing (10 March) that they would accept any extra shipments.

More vaccine became available and we were asked if we wanted it. We said yes because we have the capacity to deliver it. We've always said the issue is not how fast we can deliver it, it's the vaccine supply ... if we're offered more in the future we'll take it. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The larger delivery which includes 7,640 AstraZeneca doses and 975 Pfizer doses is not expected to be a regular increase in supply.

This block came up, there's no guarantee we'll get another 5000 extra but what you've heard loud and clear is that if they come up, we'll take them because we can use them. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) says it is waiting for multi-national agreement for an internationally recognised 'vaccine passport' type document.

In the meantime, it has encouraged people to contact Public Health if a particular travel arrangement they have requires a form of proof of vaccination they do not currently have.

Watch the latest Guernsey coronavirus briefing (10 March):