Thousands raised to repatriate body of much-loved Jersey shop worker

A crowdfunding campaign to carry out a much-loved Jersey shop worker's final wish has raised nearly £8,000.

Waldemar Elas, known to many as Waldi, died last Thursday (4 March) after suddenly falling ill just a few weeks ago.

He and his partner of thirteen years Myles O'Hagan became engaged in December.

Mr O'Hagan said: "It was definitely love at first sight for me....As soon as I met him we arranged to meet the next day and we went to the zoo and out for dinner. A few months later we moved in together. It just felt perfect for me.

"I don't think you'll ever meet anybody that you'd describe as a perfect gentleman. He was lovely, like the life and soul of the party. He was just everything. He was perfect in every way."

Waldi had lived in Jersey for fifteen years. His final wish was to return to his native Poland to be buried next to his late mother.

But repatriation costs have increased due to the pandemic and Mr O'Hagan had found he would need £12,000 to return Waldi home.

And in just a few days, almost £8,000 has been raised.

"I was recently made redundant and two friends of Waldi's suggested that why don't we set up the Go Fund Me page and see if we can actually raise some funds to do it," Mr O'Hagan said. "I was blown away by the amount of people that donated and the lovely comments underneath."

Waldi was a familiar face in St Helier after working at Jo Malone London in Voisins Department store for seven years.

His colleague, Lainah Pentilla said: "Waldi was a bubbly, happy man. You would could never argue with Waldi because if you did you'd have to be crazy...all the customers loved him. They loved to come and watch him wrap gifts and his dancing. He was always dancing."

His colleagues have created a 'memory book' to allow all who met him to share their memories.

It is located in Jo Malone at Voisins for all those who would like to leave a message. The book will then be sent to Poland to his family.

Waldi moved to Jersey from Poland in 2007 after falling in love with the island on a holiday the previous year.

He met Mr O'Hagan in 2008 while out with friends and the pair have been side by side ever since.