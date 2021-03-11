£14m plans for Millbrook House Hotel development revealed
£14 million pounds could be spent restoring the Millbrook House Hotel in Jersey.
New plans for the site include an art hotel and spa, self-catering units as well as a new cookery school and restaurant.
The existing hotel has been closed for over three years and the main Villa and Gatehouse, which are both listed, are in need of repair work.
It was recently bought by CCA Galleries International Ltd, a commercial gallery based in St Helier.
Those behind the plans say the scheme will provide inward investment to the tourism sector at a time when other hotels and tourism accommodation is being lost, as well as creating 40 new local jobs.
Plans for the site include:
39 hotel bedrooms, seven self-catering units and six eco-pods
Spa and wellness centre
Hothouse cookery school with associated restaurant
Staff accommodation
Restoration of heritage gardens
New internal route allowing exit onto Le Chemins des Moulins
If approved the site would open in 2023.
The new Millbrook House Hotel site owners have a track record of contributing to the island and its culture. Their plans are to invest considerable sums to give a new lease of life to Millbrook House Hotel by creating a bespoke Art Hotel. The Hotel would offer a unique experience for visitors and guests to immerse themselves in arts, cultural and cooking courses, along with fine dining and a spa.