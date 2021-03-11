£14m plans for Millbrook House Hotel development revealed

£14 million pounds could be spent restoring the Millbrook House Hotel in Jersey.

New plans for the site include an art hotel and spa, self-catering units as well as a new cookery school and restaurant.

Plans for Millbrook House Hotel in Jersey. Credit: Millbrook House Hotel in Jersey.

The existing hotel has been closed for over three years and the main Villa and Gatehouse, which are both listed, are in need of repair work.

It was recently bought by CCA Galleries International Ltd, a commercial gallery based in St Helier.

£14 million pounds could be spent restoring the Millbrook House Hotel in Jersey. Credit: Millbrook House Hotel in Jersey.

Those behind the plans say the scheme will provide inward investment to the tourism sector at a time when other hotels and tourism accommodation is being lost, as well as creating 40 new local jobs.

Plans for Millbrook House Hotel in Jersey Credit: Millbrook House Hotel in Jersey

Plans for the site include:

39 hotel bedrooms, seven self-catering units and six eco-pods

Spa and wellness centre

Hothouse cookery school with associated restaurant

Staff accommodation

Restoration of heritage gardens

New internal route allowing exit onto Le Chemins des Moulins

Plans for Millbrook House Hotel in Jersey. Credit: Millbrook House Hotel in Jersey.

If approved the site would open in 2023.