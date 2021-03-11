Andium Homes to discuss alternative options for the old gas works site

Andium Homes says it is considering future options for the old gas works site in St Helier after planning permission for its housing development there was turned down for a second time.

Developers were appealing a decision made in January to refuse the planning permission.

Andium Homes is understandably disappointed at the refusal. We are considering a number of options for the future of the site which we will be discussing with key stakeholders including the Minister for Housing & Communities. These options will be discussed with the Andium Homes Board later this month. Andium Homes

The reason given for rejection was that 122 new homes and car park would damage ancient remains under the grade one listed site.

However, Jersey's Housing Minister, Deputy Russell Labey, still thinks the plans could be successful without the second level of basement parking.

Meanwhile, Société Jersiaise has welcomed the decision to reject the revised plans for the site in order to protect the neolithic burial chamber.