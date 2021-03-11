Care home rules relax in Jersey

Care home residents in Jersey, who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, can now have two named visitors to see them as often as they like. Others, who have only had one dose, will be restricted to one named visitor but with no limit on the number of visits.

All visitors will still need to provide evidence of negative PCR test at least once a month, and those visiting residents who are not fully vaccinated should provide a negative result from a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before visiting. Rules around residents leaving homes for trips out are also being relaxed.

While they are no longer strongly discouraged from leaving the care home, where the resident is not fully vaccinated it is recommended that trips are spent with just named visitors or people who are household members of named visitors.

The safety of our most vulnerable remains our highest priority and so we must remain cautious when easing measures. The guidance for care homes works alongside the individual policies within each care home where visiting times, visitor numbers and any compassionate measures can be agreed with care home managers. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services

Guidance on trips out into the community includes:

Maintaining two metre distance from the public

Wearing masks

Using sanitiser

Avoiding public transport

Spending time outdoors is recommended as a safer option for those wanting to spend time away from the care home.