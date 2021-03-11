Condor Ferries' passengers will not need a negative coronavirus test to travel on its high speed services.

The announcement means anyone on the Liberation and Rapide services between the Channel Islands, the UK and France will no longer have to provide evidence of a negative test result before travel.

Last week Condor confirmed plans to restart high speed passenger services from 21 May if travel and quarantine restrictions are relaxed.

The company hopes t he move will help boost passenger numbers and encourage visitors to the islands.

Tests will still be required on the Clipper and freight-only Goodwill services.

The encouraging news of a reduction in cases and a ramping up of vaccinations in the UK has provided us with the confidence that these tests will not be needed for travel on our passenger ferries when we restart, although we will retain this requirement on Clipper and Goodwill. Elwyn Dop, Condor’s Operations Director

Condor saw a surge in website visits last month when the UK announced its lockdown exit roadmap .

Passengers are still asked to check the individual testing and travel requirements for any country they wish to visit.