An equalities campaigner from Guernsey who quit her role advising the UK Government on LGBT+ issues on Wednesday says the States of Guernsey should "move faster" on anti-discrimination legislation.

Jayne Ozanne, who was a key member of the UK Government's LGBT+ Advisory Panel resigned from her role in protest - accusing ministers there of being "ignorant" about the issues affecting the community.

Meanwhile in Guernsey, preparations for the implementation of Phase 1 of the new anti-discrimination law is underway. A Discrimination Legislation Stakeholder Group has been formed and met for the first time in February 2021.

The legislation was unanimously agreed by Deputies in July 2020, with phase one coming into effect from the second half of 2022.

But on Thursday Ms Ozanne told ITV News she would urge the States of Guernsey to move faster.

Whilst for some these are ideological arguments for others, it us our lived experience. So young people today will look to a government and see them dragging their heels and I really would urge the Guernsey States to move faster. Jayne Ozanne, equalities campaigner

The first phase of Guernsey's anti-discrimination legislation will cover the grounds of disability, carer status, race, sexual orientation and religious belief.

The law, which is currently being drafted, will make discrimination on the basis of any of these grounds in employment, in the provision of goods, services and accommodation, and in the membership of clubs and association unlawful.

Deputy Peter Roffey, the President of Guernsey's Employment and Social Security Committee said time before the law is implemented is required to allow businesses to prepare.

We don't want to catch people out, we don't want prosecutions, we want to make sure people have the proper training, proper information so that businesses and other people are prepared for it. [There] is a steering group, some from business some from the various equality groups and special interest groups that are helping us to make sure that preparation is right. Dep Peter Roffey, President of Guernsey Employment and Social Security Committee

In response, Ms Ozanne said the States of Guernsey could learn from most international businesses who have already put in place good practices.

"I'm afraid saying we need time is often a fig-leaf for we don't want to work too quickly", Ms Ozanne added.

She also criticised previous comments made by Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache in January, when he told business leaders to "cast aside McWokeyism, as I think it’s called, navel gazing, vanity project after vanity project and moral righteousness".

It's deeply offensive. I think he doesn't even understand what the term 'woke' really means or where it's come from. It's a word that actually is used by the black community, in solidarity many of us will stand with that, so he's using it in a pejorative term. Jayne Ozanne, equalities campaigner

In the same speech, Deputy Ferbrache also said: "I’m not some kind of Antichrist and opposed to any liberal change.

"I believe and others also with me believe that changes have to be balanced, realistic and in line with the hopes and aspirations of our community."