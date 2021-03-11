Hospital travel survey to aid design and planning process at Overdale

Bosses behind plans for Jersey's new hospital want to hear how islanders travel to the current site on Gloucester Street and how they would get to Overdale. They say it will help shape the design of the new facilities.

They also want to find out what people's preferred mode of transport might be for the interim facility at the former Les Quennevais School. An online survey is being conducted with responses being based on a recent visit either as a patient or as a visitor.

The results of this survey will play a vital role in the careful and efficient planning and design of our healthcare facilities at our new hospital at Overdale. By incorporating this information into the planning phase, it ensures that the future needs of patients, visitors and staff can be effectively met. Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group, Senator Lyndon Farnham

A similar, and separate, survey has been launched for Health and Community Services employees.

Anyone who wants to take part in the survey are being asked to visit ourhospital.je. Those who prefer to complete a hard copy of the questionnaire can request one by emailing the Our Hospital project team on ohpoffice@rokfccjv.je.

The survey is live until Saturday 27 March.