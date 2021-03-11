Industrial estate proposed to give Guernsey start-ups and entrepreneurs a home

A light industrial estate could be developed in Guernsey, to give entrepreneurs and tech industries a home. A government suggestion for the Braye Road site would see units for start-ups, with a focus on digital sectors.

The land in the Vale lies to the north of the existing Guernsey Press buildings, south of residential development on Braye Road. It is currently accessed opposite Braye Road Garage.

The Draft Development Framework will provide planning guidance on how the site could be used to create opportunities for local businesses, for example through provision of start-up units for the entrepreneurial sector, or enabling diversification of the economy into technology-based sectors.

The exact type of businesses would be decided at the planning application stage.