Jersey Police appeal after driver runs red light and weaves through traffic

Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver dangerously drove through a red light before weaving in and out of traffic.

It happened on 10 March at around 8am.

A sliver Honda Civic with a different coloured bonnet was spotted heading westbound along Victoria Avenue, running a red light at the First Tower junction.

They continued at speed, moving in and out of traffic and pulling in front of other cars.

Police stopped the driver at the Rue De Gallais junction.

They would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or may have dash cam footage.

You can phone Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or report something anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and Crimestoppers-uk.org.