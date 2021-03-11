Jersey school pupil in hospital after taking 'street drug'

A school pupil is in hospital in Jersey after taking a street drug, with a similar name to the prescription drug Xanax.

The pupil is receiving treatment, but their condition is unclear. Children and parents at their school have been told, and warned if they are in possession of the drug not to take it.

Staff at the affected school have spoken with students, and updated parents on the situation and schools have been informed. We continue to work with colleagues in the States of Jersey Police to keep our community safe. States of Jersey Police

The police also say any youngsters affected can also access support through Youth Enquiry Service, or through Talk to Frank.