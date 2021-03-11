Male victim of domestic abuse urges other men 'to speak up' too

A male survivor of domestic abuse has told ITV News it was only when he opened up to a friend about the behaviour he experienced, that he felt able to leave the relationship he was in. According to figures from UK charity ManKind, one in three victims of domestic abuse is male, but they are nearly three times less likely to tell anyone than a female victim. 'Pete' told ITV News it was a period of stress that initially triggered the violence in his home.

I was in what I think a lot of people would consider a perfect relationship both had good careers, nice home to bring their children up, things changed, there was trigger points but things changed and the relationship changed with it, and to begin with it was getting kicked... and having my children used to sort of threaten me, so that if I left the children would be taken from Jersey.... 'Pete', Survivor of Domestic Abuse

'Pete' described how the change in behaviour happened gradually, then 'normalised', and eventually escalated to a point where police were called to the marital home. Yet, he chose not to press charges. It felt 'unthinkable', he said, to press charges against the mother of his children. As a result, he felt his only choice was to 'just tolerate' the life he was living. Looking back he says he so wished the behaviour was just 'a phase' that he chose to make excuses for it.

I suppose I was making exceptions for the behaviour if arguments became nasty, I would turn away but invariably I'd be hit or kicked as I was turning away and I knew that was completely wrong, but I so desperately wanted it to be just a phase that would be overcome that I just stuck with it. 'Pete', Survivor of Domestic Abuse

He also said he didn't feel he had much choice, it was either, 'hope that it gets better', or 'tolerate it'. If he left he feared he would be seen as an 'absent father'.

'My priority was always the children, and making sure I kept custody of them....', he said. It was after enduring abuse for a number of years that he eventually decided to share a diary he kept of the abuse with a friend.

I said could you take a look at this and I kind of left it with him, went out the room and he was quite angry with me, because he said this is abuse, and I think because it had been normalised I hadn't realised, that word hadn't really even come into my thoughts, and that I suppose gave me confirmation that what was going on was wrong, and that allowed me to speak to my family. 'Pete', Survivor of Domestic Abuse

Asked why he thought so many men felt it difficult to open up about domestic abuse, he said he thought many men felt it would be seen as a sign of weakness, reflecting the idea that 'as the man of the house you should not be pushed around'. It was 'Pete's' family who helped him financially to secure a small flat. He also, over a period of time, started accumulating the essentials his children needed before they were able to leave the family home. Today he enjoys shared care of the children, but the abuse has had long-term effects on him. 'Pete' was diagnosed with PTSD after he left the abusive relationship. He was signed off work, and on his return was not supported in his role either.

I was told I didn't have the skills and capabilities to do my job, ultimately I lost my livelihood as well as everything else, during the most desperate time, and I just kind of held it together for the sake of the children...it's gone sort of almost from that ideal of nice job, nice house, beautiful children, to fighting from one day to the next to make sure I can continue to bring them up. 'Pete', Survivor of Domestic Abuse

What advice does he have for other men living with abuse?

I would first of all just say, if it doesn't feel normal then invariably it isn't normal and then you have to speak up, could be a friend or family or the police if appropriate, and then hopefully that will give the person the initial support to get out of the relationship.... 'Pete', Survivor of Domestic Abuse

'Pete's' interview coincides with No More Week, an international campaign to take a stand against domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The following organisations offer support for male and female victims of abuse: