Man arrested in Jersey after car crashes into tree

A man has been arrested in Jersey after a car crashed into a tree.

It happened around 8:50pm on 10 March along La Rue a Don near Gorey Common in Grouville.

A silvery blue BMW was heading along La Rue a Don towards Gorey when it hit the central reservation, left the road and hit a tree just north of Gorey Common bus stop.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit.

He remains in police custody whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Jersey Police would like to speak to anyone who could have seen the car before or during the incident and may have dash cam footage.

Their phone number is 612612. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org