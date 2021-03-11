The Shelter Trust will receive £300,000 from Jersey's government each year, for the next four years, to assess the need to put roofs over the heads of homeless islanders.

It is part of an eight part plan to tackle homelessness in the island, which has just been agreed by the politician in charge.

When announcing his plan, Housing Minister Deputy Russell Labey said we "cannot underestimate the challenges of homelessness in Jersey".

The charity will evidence the scale of homelessness locally, including sofa-surfers, those who sleep rough and those who rely on shelters. It will also help quantify the number of people who are homeless or threatened with becoming homelessness and the reasons why.

It is estimated around 50 to 60 people a month seek a bed for the night at The Shelter Trust’s Aztec House in St Helier, with a similar number turning to the Jersey Women’s Refuge annually.

Organisations such as The Shelter Trust are instrumental in providing accommodation and support for people who are homeless. A review of current service provision is an action for The Shelter Trust to take forward, but the Government acknowledges that the Trust is an important partner in the delivery of homeless accommodation and support. Deputy Russell Labey, Jersey's Housing Minister

The money will come from the 2021-2024 Government Plan, and will bolster the £500,000 set aside specifically for homelessness.

The Government is already taking action to tackle homelessness and has committed more than £500,000 a year to supporting homeless initiatives in the 2021-2024 Government Plan. We will build on this foundation and continue to invest in and strengthen homeless services in order to ensure that no one in Jersey must face being without a home. Deputy Russell Labey, Jersey's Housing Minister

In January, the independent Jersey Homelessness Strategic Board, set out the vision, priorities and actions needed to end homelessness in the island.

Since the priorities were outlined, the role of Housing Minister has changed hands - previously Deputy Jeremy Maçon held the position, now Deputy Russell Labey has taken charge.

It is important now more than ever to make sure that everyone in our community has access to affordable, stable, and good standard accommodation, and receives appropriate support where necessary. I do not underestimate the challenges in tackling homelessness, but this strategy, together with the strength of relationships that have developed as a result of it, provides the best possible framework. Deputy Russell Labey, Jersey's Housing Minister

The eight key priorities of the Jersey Homelessness Strategy are:

1. Understand and define homelessness by providing a statutory definition and clear messages to promote a shared understanding of the issue.

2. Evidence the scale and nature of the issue so that we can plan how to prevent and address it.

3. Create a housing advice hub so that everyone knows where to go to get help.

4. Establish a complex needs team to take responsibility for resolving the housing issues of the most vulnerable.

5. Provide a housing safety net for all which is appropriate, flexible and able to meet the needs of everyone.

6. Commissioning and regulation to ensure that housing-related support services are consistent and sustainable.

7. Strengthen the role and supply of social housing to ensure that it is better able to meet housing need.

8. Support private sector tenants and landlords to promote positive relationships.