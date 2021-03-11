Two-minute silence held to reflect on a year of Covid-19

A two-minute silence is being held in Guernsey this morning, to reflect on how our lives have been affected by coronavirus. This week marks the anniversary of the first Covid-19 cases in the islands.

To recognise the milestone, the Princess Elizabeth Hospital Chaplaincy team are inviting islanders to join in the moment of reflection to think about those who have died, those who have been unwell or are still unwell, and those who have suffered in other ways. You can join in, wherever you are, at 11am.