Work to find new sites for campervans in Jersey ‘needs to move on now’

Jersey's campervan owners are frustrated that a new permit system allowing them to park their vans overnight has not come to fruition. Plans to create designated camping spots were agreed by the States Assembly in May 2019 after Senator Steve Pallet successfully lodged a proposition.

Senator Pallett’s proposals followed a ministerial decision signed by Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis in early 2019, banning vehicles from parking at Le Port for longer than 12 hours at a time.

The change came after complaints of antisocial behaviour and poor hygiene in the area.

The States agreed to look into a permit system and more sites for motorhome owners to stay on in May 2019. Credit: ITV Channel

Senator Steve Pallet's proposition was agreed before the States almost two years ago.

He says that decision must be followed through and work 'needs to move on now'.

It's a year and a half now since I brought this proposition and it's a States decision and it needs to be upheld. Senator Steve Pallett

Senator Steve Pallett says work to find new sites for campervans ‘needs to move on now’. Credit: ITV Channel

A paper was due to be considered by the Comité des Connétables at its meeting in March 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Comité des Connétables told ITV News they are waiting for the Department for Infrastructure to provide details of the current parking restrictions on each of the potential sites.

It will be scheduled for a future Comité meeting but so that Connétables have the full information available DFI has been asked to provide details of the current parking restrictions on each of the potential sites listed in the paper provided by the department. This information has been requested by the Comité 4 times in the last year and is, we understand, currently being prepared. Sue de Gruchy Secretary, Comité des Connétables

The paper will be considered at the next available meeting once all the information is available.