Families can celebrate Mother’s Day together indoors in Jersey

Families in Jersey will be able to celebrate Mother’s Day together indoors this Sunday. A decision has been made to bring forward relaxed guidance on household mixing by one day in time for the event.

With Covid-19 case numbers remaining low and the high levels of testing finding few cases this week, our scientific and technical advisors have recommended that is it safe to bring household mixing forward by one day. The recommendation was given by the Scientific Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) and approved by my fellow Competent Authority Ministers on Thursday. Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré

The limit on how many people can attend, however, will stay the same - gatherings in homes or gardens must not exceed 10 people, but this does not include children under the age of five.

Islanders are being reminded that breaking these rules is an offence.

The Chief Minister is urging people to abide by the limit and says if there are any clusters or outbreaks it could delay the rest of the islands reconnections.

The rest of the stage four reconnection guidance will begin as planned on Monday 15 March.