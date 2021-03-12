Guernsey politician puts forward plans for sexual assault referral centre

Plans for a sexual assault referral centre in Guernsey have been put forward. Deputy Yvonne Burford, who is calling for the clinic, says it will better support victims of sexual abuse, and prevent further crime. She has put in an amendment to the Government Work Plan -Part 1, asking the States to approve the facility.

The service will expect to see approximately 70 clients per year.

The amendment sets out that a part-time co-ordinator or manager and a pool of on call crisis workers will be needed, along with a hotline where any victims can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hotline staff would be required to arrange a medical examination via a Force Medical Examiner at times outside of the working week, or where the victim did not want the police to be involved.

Additionally, the co-ordinator and crisis workers will need training to help in forensic handling of exhibits, similar to the role performed by specialist sexual investigation officers.

Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) will also be needed to provide ongoing support victims through their journey post assault and through the criminal justice system.

Deputy Yvonne Burford says outcomes for the service users include:

Reducing the mental illness, self-harm, physical injury and suicide associated withsexual victimisation.

Increased safety and reducing re-victimisation.

Improved quality of life of victims and survivors.

Insofar as possible, can help prevent continued and new offending, through early and effective interventions with abusers.

Currently, a victim of sexual assault can either go directly to Guernsey Police or to a number of on-island charities.