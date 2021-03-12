Islanders can now sign up for Guernsey Half Marathon

Runners in Guernsey can now sign up for the Butterfield Half Marathon.

The 13.1 mile coastal race, which is normally held on Father's Day in June, has been pushed back until Sunday 26th September. Overseas entrants will not be allowed to take part because of travel restrictions to the island.

Last year's race in June had to be postponed until September because of coronavirus. The Director of the Race says that hosting it later in the year has lots of benefits.

Holding the event in September, with its cooler conditions, is much more favourable for long distance running. People can also train during the dryer summer months rather than battling through what can sometimes be a very wet spring...A September date also fits better in the race calendar, enabling a season of uninterrupted summer racing with plenty of time for people to build up to the Half. Louise Perrio, Race Director for Guernsey Half Marathon

Any overseas entrants who decided to defer their entry last year will be offered a refund or deferred to 2022.

The 2021 event will mark the 21st anniversary of the competition. Last year more than 500 people took part, with it being the largest participation athletics event to be held in the British Isles since lockdown began.