Islanders across the Bailiwick of Guernsey are being asked to tell their stories of the Occupation.

The organisers of Liberation Day want people to share their part of history ahead of commemorations on Sunday 9 May. Last year's 75th anniversary celebrations had to be significantly scaled back because of the pandemic.

It is still unknown how the event will be properly marked this year, with organisers saying they are following advice from Public Health, with no fixed deadline for announcing how the day will be celebrated.

However the theme for the 76th anniversary is #GuernseyTogether, with the aim of getting as many islanders involved as possible.

People who want to take part in the story project are being asked to send a message to the Liberation Day Guernsey Facebook page, with a photo of themselves or their relative which will be shared on the group's social media channels.

Islanders can also send a video clip of them talking about their experiences of life under German control, with only the audio audio being re-shared.